Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,431 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after buying an additional 87,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 104,042 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 price objective on Etsy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $259,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $278,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,572 shares of company stock worth $1,987,881. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.02. 94,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.46. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Etsy had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

