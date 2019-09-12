Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,328,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $998,699,000 after acquiring an additional 205,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,076,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,604 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $670,172,000 after acquiring an additional 340,315 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 12,269,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $668,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,316,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $616,626,000 after acquiring an additional 491,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,862,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.85. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.91.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

