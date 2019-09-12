Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.96. 28,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,892. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

