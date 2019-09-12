Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 321,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 29,459 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 428,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.98. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $63.27.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

