GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.36, approximately 5,146,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,112,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoPro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GoPro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $721.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $292.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $3,738,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,409,640 shares of company stock worth $7,613,099. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 308,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 49,129 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth $282,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

