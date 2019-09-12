GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.36, approximately 5,146,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,112,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.
Several brokerages have weighed in on GPRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoPro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GoPro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $721.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $3,738,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,409,640 shares of company stock worth $7,613,099. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 308,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 49,129 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth $282,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.
Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.