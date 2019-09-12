GoByte (GBX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,965.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $150,814.00 and approximately $3,965.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

