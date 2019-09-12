Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,800 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the July 31st total of 324,400 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Maritime stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 71,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

