Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 6.4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares were down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.44, approximately 4,007,076 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 1,906,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Globalstar by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 263,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 384,804 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 94,909 shares during the last quarter.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

