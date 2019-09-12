Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Down 13.0% in August

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 31st total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter worth $115,805,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Global Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,416,435 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,487,000 after purchasing an additional 480,508 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Global Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,343,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,659,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 54.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Shares of GLP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $652.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.89. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $21.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 0.45%. Analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 119.08%.

GLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.