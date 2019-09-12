Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Sells $183,125.00 in Stock

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $183,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph E. Gilliam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,750 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $256,875.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,631 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $273,969.96.

On Monday, July 22nd, Joseph E. Gilliam sold 10,346 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $780,191.86.

On Monday, June 17th, Joseph E. Gilliam sold 8,750 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $649,425.00.

Glaukos stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $73.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,451. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.38. Glaukos Corp has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $84.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of Glaukos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Glaukos by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

