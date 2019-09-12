GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $56.07 on Monday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

