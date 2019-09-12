Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 967.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $97.64. The stock had a trading volume of 447,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,707. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

