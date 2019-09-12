General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Boosted by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,202 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,905,941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,319,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,127,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in General Motors by 2.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,078,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,560,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,122. General Motors has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $3,281,146.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,346.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura set a $38.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

