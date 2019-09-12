Gemini Dollar One Day Volume Reaches $2.50 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00009725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00200586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.46 or 0.01154372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00086595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016657 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 8,318,087 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, The Rock Trading and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.