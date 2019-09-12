Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.40

Geiger Counter Ltd (LON:GCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 17.05 ($0.22), with a volume of 103402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The company has a market cap of $14.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53.

About Geiger Counter (LON:GCL)

Geiger Counter Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company invests in uranium exploration and production stocks. The investment objective of the Company is to deliver returns to shareholders in the form of capital growth. The Company invests in the securities of companies involved in the exploration, development and production of energy, and related service companies, for both existing and alternative supplies, and types of energy including, shares, convertibles, fixed income securities and warrants.

