GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €30.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Pareto Securities set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.79 ($28.83).

Shares of G1A opened at €27.12 ($31.53) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a twelve month high of €33.25 ($38.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 48.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

