GameStop (NYSE:GME) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Benchmark

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on GameStop to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on GameStop from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on GameStop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 8,647,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,610,575. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $489.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. GameStop has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.