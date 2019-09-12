Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.03

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.03 and traded as high as $1.95. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLL. ValuEngine raised Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Full House Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 116,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 739,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 31,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 32,224 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

