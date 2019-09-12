FTX Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.94 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. FTX Token has a market cap of $30.77 million and $1.94 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00012132 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 349,704,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

