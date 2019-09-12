FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered FSB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get FSB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FSBC stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. FSB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

FSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.