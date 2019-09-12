FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,972 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of FS Bancorp worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 2,590.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSBW. ValuEngine cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

FSBW traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $223.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FS Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $57.99.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $23.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Research analysts predict that FS Bancorp Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.