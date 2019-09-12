Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Down 20.6% in August

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the July 31st total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 5,206 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $62,419.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $59,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $154,311. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 39,121 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. Frequency Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $13.52.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

