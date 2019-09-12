Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,248 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,289 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 901,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,630,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

