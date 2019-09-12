Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.17 (BATS:FLQM)

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1744 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of BATS:FLQM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.65. 11,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $28.79.

