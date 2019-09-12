FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Atlantic Securities

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FOXA. Gabelli started coverage on FOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FOX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. 360,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413,502. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98. FOX has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FOX stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,669,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860,913 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of FOX worth $656,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

