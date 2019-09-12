Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.23. 4,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $72.81.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.07 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In related news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $300,182.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.