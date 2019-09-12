Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of 5F9, is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody against CD47 which is designed to interfere with recognition of CD47 by the SIRP? receptor on macrophages. Forty Seven, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forty Seven has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Forty Seven stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. 147,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,025. The company has a market cap of $323.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. Forty Seven has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $23.83.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forty Seven will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners X, bought 625,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $91,643.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTSV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the first quarter worth about $281,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 8.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

