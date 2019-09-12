Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.477 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

TSE:FTS traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$55.60. 280,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,103. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$40.71 and a twelve month high of C$56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.21.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.7699998 earnings per share for the current year.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortis from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. CSFB increased their target price on Fortis from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.09.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

