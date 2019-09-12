Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.477 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

FTS traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,399. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$40.71 and a twelve month high of C$56.62.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.7699998 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Fortis from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.09.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

