Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,286,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,700,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,100,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,466,867.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,128,650. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,331,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,082,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,938 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,617,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $446,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,964,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $337,227,000 after purchasing an additional 348,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,901 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

