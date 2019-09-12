FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.07 and last traded at $46.06, 5,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 105,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 97,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

