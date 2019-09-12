FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. GMP Securities restated an average rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays set a $340.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.87.

FLT traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.63. 28,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.39 and its 200 day moving average is $267.78. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $304.65.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $647.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.95 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 872.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,332,000 after acquiring an additional 321,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

