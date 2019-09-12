Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Fiverr International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE FVRR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.65. 1,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,970. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.26. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $44.25.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $25.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 million. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,354,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

See Also: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.