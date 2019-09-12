Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $150.00 target price on shares of Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,194. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Five Below has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Five Below had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $176,413,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,030 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $66,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 14,633.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 316,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Five Below by 1,792.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 268,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,216,000 after purchasing an additional 254,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

