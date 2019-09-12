First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Update

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the July 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get First United alerts:

In other news, CEO Carissa Lynn Rodeheaver bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,070 shares of company stock worth $101,532. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First United by 512.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First United by 23.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in First United during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First United by 45.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First United during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,645. The company has a market capitalization of $161.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. First United has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.