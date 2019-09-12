First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:FFA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.47. 13,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,185. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

