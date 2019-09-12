First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRME. Stephens raised First Merchants from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Hovde Group began coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

FRME traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 279,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,997. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.10 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 31.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 7,300 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $277,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 103 shares of company stock worth $3,800. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

