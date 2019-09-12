First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Holdings Raised by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,816 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.31. 8,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,977. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.18. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

