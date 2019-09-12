First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Defiance Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded First Defiance Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Defiance Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:FDEF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 94,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. First Defiance Financial has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 27.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.08%.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $26,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDEF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,490,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 450.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 58,607 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 223.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,755 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 46,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 29.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

