First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a growth of 108.5% from the July 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Chairman Peter Hui purchased 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $152,146.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 671,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,324,716.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong purchased 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $153,140.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,186 shares of company stock worth $620,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 228,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCBP traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. 22,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,185. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Choice Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.