First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Update

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,336,700 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 1,597,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $580,247.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Compass Point set a $60.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $68.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

First American Financial stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.66. 496,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,403. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $60.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.68%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

