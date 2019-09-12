Financial Review: Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -8.65% -8.82% -6.99% Atrion 23.14% 16.79% 15.21%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sensus Healthcare and Atrion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 1 1 5 0 2.57 Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.32%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Atrion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Atrion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Atrion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $26.43 million 3.94 -$2.02 million ($0.14) -45.14 Atrion $152.45 million 9.55 $34.26 million N/A N/A

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than Sensus Healthcare.

Risk and Volatility

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atrion has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Atrion pays an annual dividend of $5.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sensus Healthcare does not pay a dividend. Atrion has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Summary

Atrion beats Sensus Healthcare on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary robotic intraoperative radiation therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs, and controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics; and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

