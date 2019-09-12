Financial Comparison: Jiayin Group (JFIN) vs. Its Competitors

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) is one of 39 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Jiayin Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group Competitors 11.24% 31.71% 3.33%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jiayin Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jiayin Group Competitors 279 1002 1190 63 2.41

Jiayin Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.14%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 32.10%. Given Jiayin Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jiayin Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $419.16 million $88.98 million 32.70 Jiayin Group Competitors $5.02 billion $817.71 million 11.36

Jiayin Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jiayin Group. Jiayin Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Jiayin Group rivals beat Jiayin Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

