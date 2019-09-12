Financial Comparison: Dougherty’s Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:MYDP) versus China Jo-Jo Drugstores (OTCMKTS:CJJD)

Dougherty’s Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:MYDP) and China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dougherty’s Pharmacy and China Jo-Jo Drugstores’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dougherty’s Pharmacy $36.05 million 0.03 -$3.53 million N/A N/A China Jo-Jo Drugstores $107.55 million 0.36 -$930,000.00 N/A N/A

China Jo-Jo Drugstores has higher revenue and earnings than Dougherty’s Pharmacy.

Profitability

This table compares Dougherty’s Pharmacy and China Jo-Jo Drugstores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dougherty’s Pharmacy -10.94% N/A -36.54% China Jo-Jo Drugstores -2.37% -15.04% -3.67%

Risk & Volatility

Dougherty’s Pharmacy has a beta of 8.07, indicating that its stock price is 707% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dougherty’s Pharmacy and China Jo-Jo Drugstores, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dougherty’s Pharmacy 0 0 0 0 N/A China Jo-Jo Drugstores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Dougherty’s Pharmacy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Dougherty’s Pharmacy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Jo-Jo Drugstores beats Dougherty’s Pharmacy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dougherty’s Pharmacy Company Profile

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc., an investment firm, focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing community based pharmacies in the Southwest Region of the United States. Its flagship store is Dougherty's Pharmacy, a turn-key multi-service pharmacy located in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Ascendant Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. in May 2017. Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. Its stores provide various pharmaceutical products, including prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, traditional Chinese medicines (TCM), personal and family care products, and medical devices, as well as convenience products, such as consumable, seasonal, and promotional items. The company also operates licensed doctors of Western medicine and TCM onsite for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. In addition, it operates dada360.com, an online drugstore that retails OTC drugs and nutritional supplements. Further, the company distributes third-party pharmaceutical products primarily to trading companies, as well as cultivates and wholesales herbs used for TCM. As of March 31, 2018, it had 122 retail pharmacies under the Jiuzhou Grand Pharmacy name, as well as operates 9 drugstores under the Jiuzhou Grand Pharmacy name in Zhejiang Province. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

