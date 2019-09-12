Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Lowered to C$4.75 at National Bank Financial

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.69% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CVE:FIL traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,248. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.68. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

