Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Shares Up 5.8%

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.32, 877,722 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 898,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

FOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $932.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ferro had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $374,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 232,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,305.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,479.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $525,600 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ferro by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ferro by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ferro by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

