FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.41 and last traded at $59.62, approximately 5,101 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 11,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85.

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

