Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,192. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $195.97 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 402.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Farmland Partners by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Farmland Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 77.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

