EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We are buyers of EXAS following the unusual 10% weakness in shares today, which we believe were part of the overall selloff today in diagnostics (and software stocks), where much of the alpha in the overall stock market has come from; and what we believe is likely certain funds pressuring EXAS following a cost effectiveness study published last week, but got a lot more attention today on the Street. We believe this is a buy-on- weakness opportunity on shares of EXAS given a handful of deep flaws used in the study.””

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.22.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.33. 63,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.81. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $53.06 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -79.87 and a beta of 1.49.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $205,669.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 216.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,303,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,394 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 221.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,535,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth about $122,065,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth about $61,160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,521,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,016,000 after acquiring an additional 309,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

