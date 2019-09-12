Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,922 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 723.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter.

AQUA traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 35,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,137. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $18.99.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

